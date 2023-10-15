Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.04

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.63. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 199,196 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $352.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.63 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 10.27%.

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,593,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,593,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,543,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,809,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,866,126 shares of company stock valued at $15,667,432. 7.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,710,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after buying an additional 173,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 177.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,794,000 after buying an additional 2,421,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after buying an additional 130,453 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 62.4% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 526,385 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group



Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

Featured Stories

