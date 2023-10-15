Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,872 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $11,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1509 per share. This is a boost from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

