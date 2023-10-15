Pachira Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 19,923 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.5% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $433.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.69. The firm has a market cap of $335.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $358.43 and a 52-week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

