PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) is Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,131,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,600 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital accounts for approximately 6.1% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.95% of PagSeguro Digital worth $29,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $732,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 18.4% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 896,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 139,227 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $3,474,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.90. 5,948,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,729. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $14.97.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $772.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAGS. UBS Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.39.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

