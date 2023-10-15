Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 350,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 60,986 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.11% of Palo Alto Networks worth $89,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $316,000. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 16.3% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $5,278,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,282 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $259.40 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $265.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.89. The company has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.87, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.90.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,334.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

