Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Stock Position Lowered by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lessened its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,626,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver makes up about 4.9% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned 0.77% of Pan American Silver worth $23,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,955,000 after buying an additional 35,271,958 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,829,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,528 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $35,988,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $29,678,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,104.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,049,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.88. 6,777,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909,543. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.16 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -33.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAAS

Pan American Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.