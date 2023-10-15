Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Short Interest Down 18.2% in September

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 106,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 847,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Panbela Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 13.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Panbela Therapeutics Price Performance

PBLA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,436. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $311.64.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($7.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.71) by ($3.24). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1,813.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Panbela Therapeutics will post -9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.

