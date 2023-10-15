Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 0.8% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock traded down $13.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $392.93. The stock had a trading volume of 788,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,429. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $252.55 and a 12-month high of $428.16. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.00%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.