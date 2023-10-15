Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $470.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $392.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $252.55 and a 12-month high of $428.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

