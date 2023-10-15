Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 113.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 8.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Paychex by 8.7% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.98. 932,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,827. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.37 and a 200 day moving average of $115.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,388 shares of company stock valued at $12,943,630. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

