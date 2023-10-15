PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 25,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.17. PayPal has a 52 week low of $55.53 and a 52 week high of $92.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

