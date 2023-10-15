PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,875 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.1% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,064,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,092,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.53 and a 52-week high of $92.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

