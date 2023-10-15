PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.58

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.58 and traded as high as $4.82. PCTEL shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 21,872 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PCTEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $89.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.49.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTI. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in PCTEL during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PCTEL by 60,315.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in PCTEL during the second quarter worth $51,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in PCTEL during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in PCTEL during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

