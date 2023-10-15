PDS Biotechnology’s (PDSB) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PDSB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of PDSB opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $139.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.95. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). As a group, research analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 28.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $529,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 219.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

