Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the September 15th total of 271,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.0 days.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 850 ($10.40) to GBX 830 ($10.16) in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.69) to GBX 1,090 ($13.34) in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 850 ($10.40) to GBX 675 ($8.26) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.
Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.
