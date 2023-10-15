Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $62.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $71.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.35.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

In other Pentair news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $2,328,006.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

