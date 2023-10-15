Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management lessened its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,569 shares during the quarter. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Pentair were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Pentair by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $62.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.29. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $71.82.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

View Our Latest Report on Pentair

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.