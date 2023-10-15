PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepperLime Health Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepperLime Health Acquisition by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 42,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 36,990 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEPL opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Company Profile

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

