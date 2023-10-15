PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Reduced by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 669,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 741.4% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 87,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $160.00 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.17 and a 200-day moving average of $182.70. The firm has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

