PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Avion Wealth lifted its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 376.9% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $160.00 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

