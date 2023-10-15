PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $185.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PEP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.85.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.70. The stock has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

