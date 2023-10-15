PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.85.

Shares of PEP opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.17 and a 200 day moving average of $182.70. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

