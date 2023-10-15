PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Cut to $186.00 by Analysts at Argus

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Argus from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PEP. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.85.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.70. PepsiCo has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PepsiCo by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after buying an additional 6,045,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 18,231.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after buying an additional 4,916,281 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.