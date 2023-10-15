Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.71

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.71 and traded as low as $2.30. Performant Financial shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 63,638 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $176.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.49 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 639.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,106,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,705 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 38.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,651,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after buying an additional 1,012,342 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 8,210,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,916,000 after buying an additional 823,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 362.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 789,818 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 681,389 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation, and claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

