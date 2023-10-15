Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Boosted by Talbot Financial LLC

Talbot Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.5% of Talbot Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.5 %

Pfizer stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

