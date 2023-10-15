Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,016,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,238,624 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Pfizer worth $147,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

