PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of PFSweb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Get PFSweb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFSW

PFSweb Stock Performance

Shares of PFSW stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. PFSweb has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.92 million during the quarter. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PFSweb

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PFSweb by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in PFSweb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PFSweb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in PFSweb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in PFSweb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSweb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.