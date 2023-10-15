PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Shares Down 2.3%

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 30,003 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

