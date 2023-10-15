Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,081,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $105,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.26. 3,119,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,245,304. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

