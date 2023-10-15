Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.14. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 18,673 shares.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $130,000.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

