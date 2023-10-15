Piper Sandler Trims Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Target Price to $11.00

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. B. Riley downgraded Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CL King downgraded Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $58.04.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.32 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.05% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $40,515.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 435,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,633,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $40,515.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 435,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,633,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $145,770.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,987.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,788 shares of company stock worth $217,235. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

