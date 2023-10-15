PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.30 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.08.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PNM Resources

PNM Resources Price Performance

PNM opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.40.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,097,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,230,000 after acquiring an additional 68,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,045,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,629,000 after acquiring an additional 99,734 shares in the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 4,094,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,221,000 after acquiring an additional 49,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,874,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,541,000 after acquiring an additional 793,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.