PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Trading 29.7% Higher

Shares of PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Free Report) were up 29.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 2,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 13,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PointsBet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get PointsBet alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PointsBet

PointsBet Trading Up 29.7 %

About PointsBet

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.

(Get Free Report)

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, and Technology segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PointsBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PointsBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.