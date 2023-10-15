Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) vs. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Head to Head Review

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.46 billion 2.45 -$465.79 million N/A N/A Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$602.24 million ($64.00) -0.02

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 1 1 3 0 2.40 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 0 0 0 N/A

Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has a consensus price target of $7.40, suggesting a potential upside of 161.48%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Profitability

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -141.29% -65.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Polestar Automotive Holding UK beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

