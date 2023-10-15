Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Acquires 31,200 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the quarter. Equinox Gold comprises 1.1% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned 0.37% of Equinox Gold worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of EQX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,346,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,324. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $271.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

