Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,483,491 StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,483,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,379,000. StoneCo accounts for about 9.1% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned about 1.11% of StoneCo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 164.9% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,224,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,084,000 after buying an additional 2,007,522 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,677,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. 4,447,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,521. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. StoneCo had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STNE. Evercore ISI upped their target price on StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

