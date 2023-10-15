Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Acquires Shares of 50,700 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. XY Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 48,279 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 71,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,003,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 91,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 371.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 59,729 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.28. 14,743,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,596,992. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $36.19.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

