Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 750,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Hello Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned 0.40% of Hello Group worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hello Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new position in Hello Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Hello Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BOCOM International cut Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hello Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Hello Group Stock Performance

MOMO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 668,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,153. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. Hello Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $432.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.77 million. Hello Group had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 14.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hello Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.