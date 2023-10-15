Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Buys 37,200 Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,412,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the quarter. Canaan comprises 0.6% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned about 0.84% of Canaan worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Canaan by 185.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canaan by 22.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canaan by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Canaan by 49.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Canaan by 41.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. 996,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,548. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. Canaan Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $306.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.27.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $73.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.60 million. Canaan had a negative net margin of 77.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. Equities analysts expect that Canaan Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Canaan in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

