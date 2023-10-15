Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Has $27.15 Million Stock Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,323,857 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. IAMGOLD makes up 5.6% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned approximately 2.15% of IAMGOLD worth $27,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,880 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IAG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,786,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,980. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.38.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.75 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. CSFB decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

