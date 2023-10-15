Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Has $4.50 Million Position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,131,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,684 shares during the quarter. Niu Technologies makes up about 0.9% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned 1.47% of Niu Technologies worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Niu Technologies by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 366,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,199. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $178.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series one kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels.

