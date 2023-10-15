Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Has $47.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lowered its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,896,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Vipshop makes up about 9.8% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.49% of Vipshop worth $47,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after acquiring an additional 163,532 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,360,000 after acquiring an additional 592,544 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 828.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,465,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. HSBC upped their price target on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.02.

Shares of VIPS stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $15.44. 1,107,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,625. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $19.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $26.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.86 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

