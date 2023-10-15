Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Increases Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Magnachip Semiconductor accounts for about 0.5% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.52% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, insider Young-Joon Kim bought 10,888 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $91,023.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 533,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,209.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,200 shares in the company, valued at $572,198. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim purchased 10,888 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $91,023.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 533,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,209.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MX traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 335,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,562. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $302.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

