Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Invests $24.39 Million in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,499,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,391,000. Natura &Co accounts for approximately 5.0% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.51% of Natura &Co at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTCO. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NTCO traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,794. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

