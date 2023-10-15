Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Makes New $387,000 Investment in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. Ultrapar Participações makes up 0.1% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on UGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

Shares of UGP stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. 1,369,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,671. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.11.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.0516 dividend. This is a positive change from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

