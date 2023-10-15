Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Himax Technologies makes up about 1.1% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned about 0.46% of Himax Technologies worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Himax Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ HIMX traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 379,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.60 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

About Himax Technologies

(Free Report)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Stories

