PowerUp Acquisition (NASDAQ:PWUP) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Free Report) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.45. 166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 142,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerUp Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWUP. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerUp Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in PowerUp Acquisition by 50.0% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

