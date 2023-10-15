Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

NYSE:PBH opened at $59.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average of $60.03. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $68.54.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $149,656.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $2,150,696.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,740,422.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $149,656.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at $938,831.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

