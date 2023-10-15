Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $100.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $134.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

