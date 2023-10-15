Private Trust Co. NA Buys 533 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after buying an additional 42,748 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 921,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after purchasing an additional 63,664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,061,000 after purchasing an additional 95,483 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 665,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 263,043.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 605,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,650,000 after purchasing an additional 605,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.44 and its 200-day moving average is $113.43. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.